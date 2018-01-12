Police in Norfolk investigating stabbing of 17-year-old by two juveniles

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating the stabbing of a 17-year-old man on January 12 in the 1500 block of Miltate Avenue.

Police say that when they arrived around 5 p.m., the 17-year-old told them that two juveniles were walking down Miltate Avenue when they assaulted him. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The 17-year-old suffered several non-life threatening lacerations and was taken to Sentra Norfolk General Hospital for his wounds. He is expected to be OK, according to officials.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case should call the Norfolk Crime Line.