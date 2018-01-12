Police in Hampton arrest two teens in connection with robberies

HAMPTON, Va. – A 15 and 16-year-old were arrested by the Hampton Police Division in connection with two robberies that occurred on January 8.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Seldenadale Drive around 11 a.m. in reference to the first robbery that involved a 41-year-old man delivering food, who was held at gunpoint and robbed by the two juvenile suspects.

Police say that the man gave the two teens money and the food before they stole his vehicle and fled the scene.

The second robbery happened in the 2100 block of Newton Road in Hampton around 2 p.m. This is where officers say that they made contact with two teen men that were 16 and 17-years-of-age.

The teens told police that when they were walking in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard, two unknown suspects robbed them by threatening to assault them if they did not turn over valuables like their cellphones, wallets and money.

Officials with the Hampton Police Division say that a short-time later they apprehended the 15 and 16-year-olds after searching for suspects in the area of the second robbery.

Both suspects were charged with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The 16-year-old suspect has also been charged with one additional count of robbery and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Anyone with information to assist police are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.