Newport News Police working tractor trailer extrication

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers with the Newport News Police Department are working a tractor trailer extrication in the area of Chelsea Place and Yorktown Road Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 9:04 p.m. for a report of a tractor trailer that was said to be turned over. There are also power poles down at the scene.

The driver is reportedly still inside the vehicle. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

No other vehicles were involved.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.