Hilltopper streak stopper: Western Kentucky hands ODU first loss in league play, 75-68

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (12-and-4, 3-and-1 C-USA) had its seven-game win-streak snapped after falling to Western Kentucky (12-and-5, 4-and-0 C-USA) by a 75-68 score at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Thursday night. The loss was the first at home this season for the Monarchs (6-1).

After trailing by two at half, WKU started the second half on a 10-2 run to claim a 40-34 lead. Western Kentucky extended its lead to 11, 66-55, at the 4:35 mark. A B.J. Stith three brought ODU within six, 68-62, with 1:41 to play, before ultimately falling by seven in front of 6,895 fans.

“We have to tip our cap to Western Kentucky, they shot the ball extremely well,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We didn’t play well enough to beat a very good team tonight.”

Four Monarchs scored in double-figures, led by B.J. Stith’s 17 points. Ahmad Caver (6-6 FT, five rebounds and four assists) and Trey Porter (six rebounds) each scored 14 points. Brandan Stith recorded a double-double, going for 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

For the contest, ODU held advantages for second chance points (19-4), points in the paint (43-30) and turnovers (10-16). Old Dominion connected on 12-16 (75.0%) of its free-throw attempts. Western Kentucky finished the game shooting 54.0% (27-50) from the floor, 62.5% (10-16) from three and 73.3% (11-15) from the charity stripe.

Trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, Old Dominion rallied to lead by as many as seven with 1:48 to play, before claiming a 32-30 lead at halftime. B.J. Stith paced the Monarchs with 11 points on 5-7 shooting form the floor. ODU held an 11-0 advantage for second chance points and an 18-10 advantage for points in the paint. The Hilltoppers connected on 5-9 (55.6%) of its first half threes.

“We have another big game Saturday and we have to find a way to win that one,” Jones continued. “We can’t allow Western Kentucky to beat us a second time on Saturday. We have to accept tonight’s loss, learn from it and then make the necessary changes moving forward. Now our focus is on Marshall. At the end of the day, Saturday’s game counts as much as tonight’s game.”

The Monarchs will remain at home when they return to action this Saturday, Jan. 13, for a 7:00 p.m. tip against Marshall at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.