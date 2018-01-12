First Warning Forecast: Rain moves out and much colder weather moves in
***Dense fog advisory in effect until 7:00 am Saturday for the coast
On and off showers this evening. Heavy downpours are possible along with the chance of thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the south at 15-25 mph.
Rain chances will decrease overnight with partial clearing by the morning.
It will be milder in the morning on Saturday and much colder in the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the 50s, falling to the upper 30s by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north. Temperatures will fall into the 20s Saturday night.
Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be a bit breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Dry and cold to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Our next chance to see some precipitation is on Wednesday. We could see some snow showers. Highs right around the freezing mark.
