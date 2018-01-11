Virginia Beach to hold pier development meeting on January 16

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has invited its residents to the city council meeting on January 16, which will center around the proposed pier development at 15th St.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center at 2425 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach.

Six families, that have ties to properties that make up the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier area and an international vacation ownership developer, were the ones who sent forth a proposal on changing up and redeveloping the area, according to a papers and correspondence provided by the City of Virginia Beach.

These families last names are Lachman, Murden, Bonney, Thompson, Capps and Sibony.

The value of this project is an estimated $245 million and will develop the three blocks of 14th, 15th and 16th Streets from Atlantic Avenue to Pacific Avenue, along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Included in the new designed of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is a new 800-foot new concrete free pier on 15th Street, a 180-foot tall SkyWheel, a new 330-key vacation ownership resort and more.

For even further details and correspondence about this proposal, click here.