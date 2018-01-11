Six displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Six people have been displaced after a fire in the 100 block of Maple Street Thursday afternoon.

Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene at 2:41 p.m. to find the second floor with smoky conditions. All occupants were out of the home at the time of the incident.

Personnel found an overheating issue with a multi-outlet electrical plug. Crews had to open up a wall to determine if the issue had spread beyond the place of origin. However, no extension was found.

Three adults and three children were displaced due to the power having to be turned off. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Dominion Power responded to the scene and worked to coordinate with an electrician to attempt to speed up repairs.

No injuries were reported.

Download the News 3 app for updates.