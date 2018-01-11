Police searching for man who robbed Norfolk seafood restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help identifying the man who robbed the Skrimp Shack at 1269 Military Highway.

It happened Tuesday night just after 9 p.m.

According to detectives, the robber came up to the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The clerk ran out of the store.

There were no reported injuries.

The robber is described as a black man who was last seen wearing a black mask covering his face, black hooded sweatshirt, white shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

If you have any information that will help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.