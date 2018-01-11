Norfolk Sam’s Club closes just over two years after opening

NORFOLK, Va. – The Sam’s Club located on 741 E Little Creek Road is closing permanently, according to a representative on Sam’s Club website.

As of Thursday, the store’s location did not appear under the “Club Finder” portion of the company’s website.

Sam’s Club tweeted Thursday that they’re closing a series of clubs across the country.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

The series of closings comes the same day that Walmart announced it will raise its minimum wage to $11.

The representative said that no other Sam’s Clubs in Hampton Roads are closing at this time.