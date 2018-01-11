Norfolk Sam’s Club closes just over two years after opening

NORFOLK, Va. – The Sam’s Club located on 741 E Little Creek Road is closing permanently, according to a representative on Sam’s Club website.
As of Thursday, the store’s location did not appear under the “Club Finder” portion of the company’s website.
Sam’s Club tweeted Thursday that they’re closing a series of clubs across the country.
The series of closings comes the same day that Walmart announced it will raise its minimum wage to $11.
The representative said that no other Sam’s Clubs in Hampton Roads are closing at this time.
