Norfolk is first place space as ODU, WKU tangle for top spot in C-USA men’s hoops standings

NORFOLK, Va. – Two teams tied for first place in the Conference USA standings will duke it out when the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (12-and-3, 3-and-0 C-USA) welcomes Western Kentucky (11-and-5, 3-and-0 C-USA) to the Ted Constant Convocation Center Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8:00 p.m.

The Monarchs, unbeaten at home this season (6-and-0) enter the contest riding a seven-game win streak, their longest since the 2015-16 season.

“It’s big,” ODU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones admitted when asked about the significance of Thursday’s game. “We’ve got a chance to have them on our home court and we have to take care of business. They’re a very good basketball team and one that has gotten a lot of national notoriety. They’re a good team, they’re a team that is going to be a factor in the standings and we have to take care of business on our home floor.”

WKU has trailed for just 26 combined seconds in its three opening Conference USA wins. The Hilltoppers’ five losses have come by a total of 22 points – an average of 4.4 points per game.