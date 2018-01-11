× No school for sixth day in Virginia Beach, but warm temperatures begin to thaw out roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – It was 60 degrees outside and school was cancelled in the city.

It was the sixth snow day for the Virginia Beach Public School district on January 11.

The school system announced their cancellation during a two-hour delay early in the morning, but some people thought they’re shouldn’t have been a delay at all.

Neighbor Emma Robinson told News 3’s Aleah Hordges, “Yesterday when I looked at my neighborhood and the sidewalks and the roads I just didn’t see how the children would be able to go to school today.”

Some parents said they’ve called in sitters to stay with their children while at work.

Kids said they’re enjoying the extended break from school until it’s time for them to make those days up in the future.

“Playing in the snow with my friends and a lot of throwing snowballs,” said Connor Holmes.

“I’ve forgotten some things, but I’d be fine with some days,” said Ava Holmes. “I wouldn’t be fine with a lot.”

Warmer temperatures are expected to stick around across Hampton Roads.

Parents hope the roads will be safe enough for kids to return back to school soon.

“Norfolk went to school and so now Virginia Beach has more information to look at to make the appropriate decision,” added Robinson.