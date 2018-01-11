Man dead, 15-year-old boy injured after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has died after a shooting in the 11100 block of Tarrytown Court Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 6:24 p.m. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man inside an apartment who was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity are unknown at this time.

It was also reported that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The boy was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.