Facebook user fee hoax circulating internet again

A hoax about Facebook charging fees for using their site is circulating the internet once again.

The hoax dates back to as far as 2014.

The latest message reads:

As of Saturday morning Facebook will become chargeable. If you have at least 10 contacts send them this message.In this way we will see that you are an avid user and your logo will turn blue ( ) and will remain free. As discussed in the paper today. Facebook will cost 0.01ps per message. Send this message to 10 people. When you do the light will turn blue otherwise Facebook will activate billing.

Don’t worry, the social media site is not going to start charging you. Facebook even created a help page just to say this: “Facebook is a free site and will never require that you pay to continue using the site.”

The page then goes on to explain that, yes, you may pay money for some games and other apps you play on the site. And if you go over your mobile phone’s data limit while using Facebook, you’ll have to pay for that, too.

There’s also an entry under Common Myths About Facebook.

Question: Will Facebook ever charge for service?

Answers: No. We will always keep Facebook a free service for everyone.