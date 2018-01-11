Dollar General recalls iced oatmeal cookies due to undeclared ingredients

Dollar General is voluntarily recalling their 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies over concerns of undeclared milk and tree nuts, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

People who have a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity should not eat the products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported at this time.

Dollar General learned about the potential issue from a store level employee. The company then contacted the product manager, who confirmed the facility labeling error, in which Clover Valley Coconut Macaroons were inadvertently placed in the Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging.

12-Ounce Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies Package UPC: 0 86106 03201 5

SKU: 14878301

Lot: L46217 30

Best By Date: 08/18/18

The cookies were sold and distributed at Dollar General stores across the US, including Virginia and North Carolina.

Customers who bought the cookies are encouraged to throw it away or return to their local Dollar General store to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Dollar General’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-678-9258 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or by emailing custsvc@dollargeneral.com.