Deputies in Chesapeake warn of local phone scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a phone scam that involves its office.

Officials with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office tell News 3 that scammers have been calling citizens and telling them that they have out standings warrants or have failed to respond to jury duty. They say that then, scammers assert that they must pay a fine immediately, or face being arrested. This is where officials say that scammers are then getting money out of people.

These scammers also have been using the real names of Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies to even better cover up their scheme and make it more believable.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan wants to remind Chesapeake citizens that they will never ask for personal information or payment over the phone, nor offer to negotiate a payment in lieu of arrest. Anyone with questions about a warrant may contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at (757) 382-6159.