Watch the AFC Divisional Playoffs LIVE on News 3

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is your home for this weekend’s AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Saturday, live on WTKR, the AFC’s top seed, New England, hosts Tennessee. The Patriots (13-and-3) take on the Titans (10-and-7) at 8:15 p.m.

New England quarterback Tom Brady, the NFL’s all-time postseason leader in career attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns, will be making his 35th career playoff start. Third-year Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota will be making his second ever postseason start.

The winner between the Patriots and Titans draws either Pittsburgh or Jacksonville in next weekend’s AFC Championship.

Sunday, live on News 3, the AFC’s number two seed, the Steelers, host Jacksonville at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh (13-and-3) will attempt to avenge an early-season, 30-9 blowout loss to the Jaguars (11-and-6). The Steelers have more playoff wins, 36, than any other team in NFL history.

Jacksonville and Pittsburgh kickoff at 1:05 p.m. Sunday live on WTKR.

The AFC Championship will be played live on News 3 Sunday January 21st at 3:05 p.m.