Chesapeake man killed in gruesome Tennessee crash

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A man is now behind bars following a deadly wreck in Shelby County.

24-year-old Donald Giamonco is charged with DUI, reckless driving, vehicular homicide and eights counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to Macon Road and Whitten Road around 2:30 Sunday morning.

The driver and passenger in a pickup truck crashed head on to an SUV with eight people inside, WREG reported.

Nine people were taken to area hospitals, and one person, Connor Richards from Chesapeake, died.

One deputy said when he got to the the scene there were people scattered all over the street. Some had crawled out of vehicles — others had been thrown out.

A preliminary investigation shows it was a head-on collision.