NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with the Norfolk Fire Department are working a duplex fire in the area of Faraday Court and Piccadilly Street Wednesday.

Personnel arrived at the scene at 4:32 p.m.

The fire was called under control at 4:50 p.m. All residents and crew have been accounted for. The Red Cross has been called to assist occupants.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

