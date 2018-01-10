James City County firefighters respond to fire caused by unattended cooking

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Units from the James City Bruton, James City County and York Fire Departments responded to a kitchen fire in the 3200 block of Chickahominy Road late Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire in the home. The occupant of the home told crews that he had fallen asleep while cooking and awoke to a fire in the kitchen.

The occupant was able to escape, but the family dog was trapped in the fire. Firefighters rescued the dog, which is in good condition.

The home sustained heavy damage as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the three people who live in the house.

The fire marshal ruled the fire to be accidental.

