Home alone? Vikings on verge of NFL’s first ever Super Bowl home game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – We’ve never seen home field advantage on a stage like this.

Next month, the Minnesota Vikings will host Super Bowl LII in U.S. Bank Stadium. Should the Vikes win just two more games, they will not only host a super bowl party – they’ll take part in it.

In the Super Bowl era, 52 years, an NFL team has never played host to a Super Bowl and also been in the game. In fact, only seven teams in NFL history have made the postseason in a year their home city hosted the Super Bowl. Of those host teams in the playoffs, none reached the conference championship game.

Sunday, when Minnesota hosts the New Orleans Saints as the NFC’s number two seed, it will become the first Super Bowl host to ever play a home game in the Divisional round of the postseason.