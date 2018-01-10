Father turns in teen son after finding child porn on phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - A Missouri teenager is under investigation for child porn after his father turned him in. The father, Paul Spensberger, reported to police on December 30, 2017, that he found nude pictures of a toddler on his son, Andrew Spensberger's, cell phone.

He had confiscated the device after punishment for other bad behavior, according to St. Charles County court documents and a police probable cause statement.

Police say the images were of one of Andrew's girlfriend's relatives. Court documents state that Spensberger was planning to sell the images for $330 to a classmate he suspects is a pedophile.

Investigators say Andrew took the photos at his home in O’Fallon, Missouri. According to a probable cause statement from O’Fallon police, Spensberger admitted he took the photos of the two-year-old girl while she slept on the floor of his bedroom. Police say he admitted that he removed the girl's diaper and then took two photos with his cell phone camera.

Paul Spensberger told KTVI that he denies saying some things that are being quoted by another media outlet. Police and prosecutors declined to do an on-camera interview.

Andrew remains at the St. Charles County jail with a $10,000 bond.