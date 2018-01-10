Crews work two-alarm fire at vacant hotel in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire Department are investigating a commercial structure fire in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatchers received the call just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say first units arrived on scene and spotted flames coming from the third floor of a vacant hotel. Fire units upgraded this to a two-alarm fire.

There has been no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

