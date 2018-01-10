Chesapeake’s Mike Scott is healthy, and playing a big role for the Wizards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In the midst of his sixth season in the NBA, 2016 was by far the least memorable for Mike Scott.

It took 20 games for the forward to see the court, and it wasn't until his 14th out of 18 games played that he would score double digits for the first and only time that season.

After being traded and waived in the latter portion of the '16 season, Scott was looking for a new place to call home. It just so happened that he would be back at home for a fresh start.

The Wizards signed Scott, a Chesapeake native to a one-year deal in the offseason in hopes of bolstering a bench that was one of the league's worst units last season.

The former UVA forward has gotten healthy, and provided the Wizards with more than they bargained for. Through 40 games, Scott is averaging just under 10 points, but shooting a career-best 57% from the field and 43% from three.

His growth this season came fast because of his slowed approach towards the game. "I told them, you can do that on defense, you can be all out, balls out crazy," said Scott. "On offense, you want to slow down, still be able to be athletic, and be fast and quick, just slow down let the game come to you, and I think I finally figured out how to play."

In 36 game appearances this season, Scott has eclipsed the 20-point mark three times, providing a spark that the Wizards lacked at times last season.