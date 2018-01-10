× After 5 consecutive “snow days”, most schools back open Thursday

One week after Hampton Roads was blanketed by several inches of snow, most school divisions are planning to open their doors Thursday.

Schools began shutting down last Wednesday with blizzard conditions expected in the evening and haven’t been open since.

While many are planning to operate on a 2-hour delay, others will be opening at their normal times Thursday. Some divisions are still remaining closed.

With snow and ice likely still covering some residential streets, school buses will be using caution and may choose not to travel down roads deemed unsafe for buses.

Virginia Beach schools sent News 3 the following statement regarding Thursday driving conditions.

“Crews from our Office of Transportation Services and Office of Safety of Loss Control have been out monitoring the roads since last Thursday. They will continue to do so tonight and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

If a bus driver comes upon an area he or she feels is unsafe, the driver is to stop and contact the school division’s dispatch for transportation services to see if they can determine an alternate route to pick up students. Please note, though, that not every road (especially cul-de-sacs and dead-end streets) house bus stops.

If our crews that are out monitoring the roads determine that conditions have worsened and an additional change to operations is needed, we will notify parents and staff through another Alert Now message.”

