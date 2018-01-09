Virginia Beach shooting range to host ladies-only concealed carry classes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – SP&G Lynnhaven Shooting Range is holding ladies-only concealed carry classes in February.

Classes will be held on February 12, 13 and 20 and start at 6 p.m.

Women who are interested in attending the class do not need to have any prior firearms experience to attend.

Space is limited and classes fill up fast! Preregistration is required to attend the class, which costs $35. Those interested can preregister over the phone by calling 757-427-2627 or signing up in the store, located at 2664 Lishelle Place.

The class will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first half of the class will be held in the classroom and teach basic firearm safety and concealed carry laws in Virginia. The second half of the class will be held in the shooting range.

The range will provide a rental firearm to use in the class for free. There will be a separate cost of $7 for ammunition on the night of the class.