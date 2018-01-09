Pick-up truck driver killed, 5 kids hurt on icy Virginia road

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was killed Tuesday morning when the truck slid on an icy King William County road and crashed, according to Virginia State Police.

The name of the deceased driver has not yet been released, CBS 6 reported.

“The driver was traveling westbound on Globe Road, lost control due to icy roadway conditions, ran off road left, veered back on roadway right then hitting a culvert pipe flipping onto its driver side hitting a tree,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The driver has been confirmed deceased at the scene and five children have been transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and one possible serious injuries.”

The crash was reported approximately 10:22 a.m., near Mitchell Mill Road.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.