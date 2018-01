NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a home at 711 Muskogee Avenue Monday night.

Fire officials say the call came in at 11:34 p.m.

When crews arrived five minutes later, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.