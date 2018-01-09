Hampton Police investigating shooting that left man injured

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., authorities received a call in reference to a shooting in the 600 block of Jonquil Lane. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old Williamsburg man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was leaving a residence when an unknown suspect fired several shots that struck the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip by visiting the HPD’s secure tip form here or at P3Tips.com.

