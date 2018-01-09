Elizabeth City asking residents to limit water usage after winter storm

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – After the severe winter storm that hit Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina last week, the City of Elizabeth City said Tuesday it is experiencing extreme water usage due to broken water lines.

These broken water lines are in homes as well as commercial and industrial facilities.

The city government is asking its residents to limit water usage for the next 48 hours. Officials are advising residents to check their homes for water leaks, which may be under the house or in the yard.

If you live in Elizabeth City and believe you have a water leak, please call (252) 335-2196.