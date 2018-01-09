Days after blizzard blankets region, orthopedic surgeons seeing many slip and fall injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Days after a blizzard blanketed Hampton Roads with snow, orthopedic surgeons say they are treating many cases of people being hurt from slipping and falling on the ice.

At Hampton Roads Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, Dr. Adrian Baddar says right now is a particularly dangerous time for slip and fall injuries.

That’s because the snow, ice, and slush have been freezing and refreezing, so there are more potentially dangerous patches of black ice.

Dr. Baddar says those with mobility issues, or who may use a cane or walker, should avoid heading out all together if possible.

If you do have to go out and feel yourself starting to slip and fall, Dr. Baddar says your natural instinct to reach out and try to stop the fall may not be best.

That’s because it increases the chances of fracturing or breaking your wrist and arm.

With winter far from over, it’s important to make sure you have shoes with good traction if you do have to head outdoors.