Police: Newport News man arrested after firing gun near child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after firing a gun near a child, police say.

On Sunday around 12:39 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Woodhaven Road for a report of a man with a gun.

When they arrived, officers talked to a man who told police he and his brother got into an argument because his brother hit his son. The argument, which began in the home, got physical and continued outside.

The man told police that his brother pulled out a gun and fired it into the ground, then pointed it at him and his son. The man and his son went back into the house.

Other witnesses told police that the suspect was within five to 10 feet of his kids when he fired the gun.

The man’s brother and his brother’s wife then left the home. As they were leaving, the wife picked up a large pair of shears and threw them, striking one of the witnesses in the head. The victim momentarily lost consciousness.

Officers eventually located the man’s brother and took him into custody.

Dale Schornak, 34, was arrested and charged with one count each of child endangerment, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, assault and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Schornak was also served a protective order. He is in custody of the Newport News City Jail.