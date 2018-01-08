Police in Newport News investigating carjacking, robbery in the city

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is looking for two suspects that robbed two women that were leaving a pharmacy in the city on January 2 around 3 p.m.

The victims were a 50-year-old and a 89-year-old who were picking up medications from the Medicap Pharmacy at 956 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, when according to police, a woman walked up to the victims and asked for directions before sticking an object to the back of one of the victims.

Police say this is when the woman made both of the victims get in the car and drive to a local restaurant, where a man exited the restaurant and got in the car.

The suspects demanded the victims wallets, took their cash and a cell phone. They then forced the 50-year-old woman to drive to the parking lot of a nearby business. This is where police say the suspects exited the vehicle and ordered the victims not to call police.

The first suspect is described as a white woman, weighing 120 pounds, around 45-years-old and at the time was wearing a gray and black checkered jacket, a pink beanie cap and glasses.

The Hispanic man is believed to have been 5 feet tall, around 50-years-old and has black hair, according to the description given to police.

Police say that If you recognize this woman or know anything about this incident call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.