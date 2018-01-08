× First Warning Weather: Finally Warming Up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After record breaking morning lows we are finally warming above freezing for our daytime highs. Most of us will make it into the low to mid 40s by the end of the day. We are still a bit breezy with wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph but we have lots of sunshine. We will stay dry through the day but as we head into overnight our rain chances will jump to 40%. Rain will move in while you are sleeping and will be over by the early morning tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s to start off tomorrow but warming even more into the upper 40s by the end of the day. We will see lots of sunshine once again with little to no cloud cover and rain chances will sit at 20%.

Wednesday we finally break into the 50s for highs and rain chances stick to 10%. Clouds will roll in in the morning leaving us partly cloudy through the day.

Thursday and Friday we warm up the most. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s both days but rain chances will also build in to 50-60% for both days.

Today: Clouds Building In. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 5

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 8th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

2011 Snow showers across south-central VA. 1-2″ Richmond and surrounding counties.

