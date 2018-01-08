× Fire officials advise residents of safe ways to heat your home

NORFOLK, Va. – The number of fires are on the rise after this winter storm sent snow and freezing temperatures to our area.

Norfolk and Chesapeake Fire Departments have seen several over the last few days and many have been caused due to people improperly heating their homes.

Capt. Damon Langley spoke to News 3 on Monday about how to use space heaters, kerosene heaters and fire places. The best advice Langley said, is to follow the owner’s manual and keep these external heat sources away from children, furniture, curtains, or anything that could catch fire.

Also, officials advise residents to plug these heaters directly into the wall as extension cords or surge protectors can catch fire.