CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Food Lion at 2409 Taylor Road Monday night.

Police arrived at the scene around 9:10 p.m. After a preliminary investigation, officers discovered an unknown black male displayed a handgun and demanded money from employees before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and a mask over his face.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.