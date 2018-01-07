Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are now investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Colony Road and Smucker Road, involving a 15-year-old boy.

Newport News Police say the victim was walking with another male teenager when an unknown vehicle passed and shots were fired.

Police have no suspect information or description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.