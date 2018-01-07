One person dead, one person taken to hospital in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters confirm one person has died in a house fire on 35th Street Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor.

Firefighters say they had to force entry into the home.

A search of the house found one person dead inside in a bedroom on the second floor, and another person was rescued and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening medical issues.

The fire has now been marked under control at this time, the major concern is keeping the fire hoses from freezing in these cold temperatures.

Norfolk Fire Marshals will be conducting a joint investigation of the fire and fatality with the Norfolk Police Homicide Division and Forensics.

