Firefighters respond to house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Portsmouth on Sunday, according to Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler.

Firefighters arrived to the scene of the fire in the 700 block of Lanier Crescent around 11:30 a.m.

Officials told News 3 at the scene that when they arrived on scene, one victim outside the home, and were told by the victim that there was someone still in the house.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler said to News 3 that they could not find a second person in the house, but were still clearing the scene.

Fire Chief Hoffler said they are not sure if the second person may have left the scene before they arrived, without the victim knowing.

