Broken sprinkler pipe causes flooding, displaces 57 at Chesapeake apartment building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A broken sprinkler pipe has displaced 57 people at a Chesapeake apartment building.

Firefighters were called to Heron’s Landing Apartments, located at 2133 S. Military Highway, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The original call was a for a fire alarm, but arriving on scene firefighters found flooding throughout the building caused by a broken fire sprinkler pipe on the third floor.

Due to water damage and possible electrical hazards, the people who live in the building were evacuated and are being put up at area hotels.

Firefighters are helping management with lodging arrangements and transportation for 57 adults who are displaced.