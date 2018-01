NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Norfolk were busy Saturday night knocking down a fire in a two-story home.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of E. 27th Street and found fire on the second floor and attic of the home.

According to fire officials, one crew had to bale out of the attic due to increased fire on the second floor.

However, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.