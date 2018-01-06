Latest closings and delays

News 3 viewers send in pictures of their pets enjoying the snow

Posted 12:23 pm, January 6, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – People from across our News 3 viewing area sent in pictures of their pets and animals enjoying the snow. Dogs, cats, horses, cows and even some pigs were among the list of animals that enjoyed the snowy days.

Photo Gallery

