HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – People from across our News 3 viewing area sent in pictures of their pets and animals enjoying the snow. Dogs, cats, horses, cows and even some pigs were among the list of animals that enjoyed the snowy days.
News 3 viewers send in pictures of their pets enjoying the snow
-
With snow in the forecast, cities are preparing the roadways
-
Hampton Roads shoppers stock up at grocery stores ahead of snow
-
Your photos: Snow on January 3 & 4, 2018
-
Your photos: Winter storm 2018 aftermath
-
Hampton Roads prepares for colder temps and icy road conditions
-
-
Neighbors have a lot of snow to clean up in Hampton neighborhoods
-
When you need to remove snow from sidewalks in Hampton Roads
-
Giving pets as presents may not be the best idea, what to consider before you commit
-
Teenage boys taking action to shovel snow for their neighbors in Hampton
-
Christmas Eve snow and ice expected across much of US
-
-
First Warning Forecast: Snow Piling Up
-
Keep your pets safe from these holiday dangers
-
VDOT staging crews on standby on the Peninsula ahead of weekend weather