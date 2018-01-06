× First Warning Forecast: The coldest temperatures we’ve felt in years possible Sunday morning

**Wind chill advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore until 9:00 am Sunday

Some on the coldest temperatures we’ve felt in years is possible Sunday morning.

After a frigid start, most communities will struggle to get out of the 20s once again. Expect plenty of sunshine though.

Monday will feel like a heat wave compared to what we’ve been feeling. Highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Just a 20 percent chance for a shower. More clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s.

A nice warmup on tap for Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to soar into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect some rain throughout the day.

