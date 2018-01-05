When trash pickup will resume in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As cities around Hampton Roads work to recover from the severe winter storm, many normal operations have been suspended – including trash collection.

Here is a list of rescheduled trash pickup times for each city:

Trash collection will resume on Monday, January 8. If your trash was not picked up this week, place your cans/bins at the curb on Monday and leave them until they are picked up. Crews will try to get to collections as soon as possible, but delays are likely to linger into next week.

Recycling was scheduled to be picked up in section “A” this week. Click here to find your pick-up day.

Trash and recycling collection will resume on Tuesday, January 9. Residents whose trash service was affected by the storm will have their trash collected on their normal collection day.

Recycling collections will follow the normal schedule.

There will be no yard debris collection for the week of January 8.

The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will also resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 9.

Click here to confirm your collection schedule here.

Garbage, recycling and bulk collections will not resume until Monday, January 8.

Crews will begin with last Wednesday’s routes on Monday and last Thursday’s routes on Tuesday. Regular collections for the week of January 8 will be delayed by two days.

The schedule is as follows:

Trash scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday, January 3 will be collected on Monday, January 8

will be collected on Trash scheduled to be picked up on Thursday, January 4 will be collected on Tuesday, January 9

will be collected on Trash scheduled to be picked up on Monday, January 8 will be collected on Wednesday, January 10

will be collected on Trash scheduled to be picked up on Tuesday, January 9 will be collected on Thursday, January 11

will be collected on Trash scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday, January 10 will be collected on Friday, January 12

will be collected on Trash scheduled to be picked up on Thursday, January 11 will be collected on Saturday, January 13

The roadside loose leaf collection program has been suspended for this week. There is no information on when it will resume.

Norfolk

TFC will pick up Thursday trash and recycling on Monday, January 8. Friday recycling will be picked up on Saturday, January 13.

Trash pickup will resume on Tuesday, January 9.

TBD: The city will make the schedule available on Sunday, January 7.

Portsmouth

TBD

This list will continue to be updated as other cities make make their rescheduled trash pickup calendar available.