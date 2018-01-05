Mobile home park residents in Virginia Beach go days without running water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A slow drip is all some folks are getting out of their faucets in County View Mobile Court off Holland Drive.

Some aren't even getting that. Patrick Rooney, tenant at the park, said he lost water a few days ago and now he turns on the water in his kitchen sink and nothing comes out.

Other residents have a slow drip in their kitchen or bathroom so they are doing all they can to collect the water. Often times they have to boil it to bathe with or wash dishes with.

Rooney told News 3 this happened during the last snow storm and management told the residents it was due to them not wrapping their pipes. This year residents report they told them a different story, that the water pump was damaged in the storm.

Rent is about to increase in February 2018, according to a notice sent to tenants in December. Rooney wonders where that extra money is going if it is not going to fixing current problems.

Management at the park said all residents should have at least a slow drip but the people who live here say this is no way to live. Many have gone days without a shower.

News 3 is waiting for the management staff to call back and explain the problem further. Stay with us on air and online for updates.