× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Below zero wind chill

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina until 10 AM. Expect wind chill values near and below zero this morning.

Extremely cold and still windy… Temperatures will start in the low to mid teens this morning but it will feel much colder. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph will push the wind chill to near and below zero. Highs will only reach the upper 20s this afternoon but with the wind it will feel more like the low to mid teens. The good news… we will see sunshine all day today!

Lows will fall into the low teens overnight into Saturday morning under clear skies. It will still be windy, so wind chill values will again drop to below zero. Highs will only reach the mid 20s tomorrow afternoon with wind chill values in the low teens. Expect mostly sunny skies with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low 30s. Winds will be much lighter on Sunday so wind chill will not be a big issue. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s early next week. We are also tracking a rain chance for Monday into Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold, Windy. Lows in the low teens. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Windy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 5th

1980 Winter Storm: 14.9″ snow – Richmond

