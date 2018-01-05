CHKD transport team helps newborn in need of intensive care during winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. – A blizzard didn’t stop the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters’ transport team from helping a newborn who needed intensive care.

The hospital posted a photo on Facebook of two members of the team working to move the baby into an ambulance.

The hospital’s post did not mention where the team was taking the newborn.

The hospital’s transport program has two dedicated teams that are in place around the clock to respond to requests from doctors to transfer pediatric patients from CHKD or other specialized care hospitals outside of the hospital’s service area, according to their website. The team uses specially designed mobile intensive care unit ambulances and aircraft for their missions.

Thank you for all that you do, CHKD transport team!