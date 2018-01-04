David Yancey randomly selected as winner in tied Newport News House of Delegates race

RICHMOND, Va. – The first name selected from a bowl to determine the winner of the 94th district for the House of Delegates was David Yancey.

The random drawing on Thursday morning ends a tie between Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds and gives the Republicans the majority in the House of Delegates, but uncertainty remains if this is the final step in the race.

Shelly Simonds and David Yancey were tied following a recount in the 94th district race. The board’s chairman, James Alcorn, randomly picked the winner from a bowl.

The drawing follows weeks of drama and court filings in the race. Simonds proposed letting the winner of the recount stand on Wednesday, but when Yancey didn’t agree to the propsoal, Simonds said all options are still on the table.

There is ambiguity in the state law over whether the losing candidate can request a second recount.

