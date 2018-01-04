Police investigating after boy shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Hunter Street Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were notified of the incident at 3:16 p.m. A boy of unknown age received emergency medical treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com or by visiting the Suffolk Police Department website or the department’s Facebook page.