Live Blog: Tracking the first winter storm of 2018 in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the first winter storm of 2018. A winter storm warning is in effect from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Thursday at 1 p.m. for all of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

Most of the area will see 8” to 10” of snow accumulation, with locally higher totals possible. We will see lower snow totals near I-95 and lower totals closer to the Outer Banks (where more rain will mix in).

