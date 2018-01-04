First Warning Forecast: Plunging Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

All of the snow has moved completely out of our viewing area and and we have a clearing sky. Because of the clear sky our temperatures will be plummeting into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

A frigid start to the day on Friday. Many communities will have below-zero wind chills early. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy tomorrow but not as strong as today. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Afternoon winds chill values will only reach the low teens.

Another cold day on tap for Saturday. Expect highs in the 20s, so the snow will be slow to melt. Temperatures really wont reach the freezing mark until Sunday, with temperatures warming into the 50s by the start of the work week.

By next week we will finally see temperatures breaking into the 50s with rain chances moving in which will help melt some of the snow on the ground.

Today: Snow continues to move out. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 20-30 G40+ mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid . Lows in the mid teens. Winds: NW 15-25 G35 mph.

Tomorrow: Blustery with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30 mph.

